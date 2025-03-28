Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan delight fans with new version of ‘Physical'

Dua Lipa has set the internet ablaze by releasing a new version of her 2020 hit song Physical, featuring Troye Sivan.
The pop icon announced a special re-release of Future Nostalgia last month to celebrate its fifth anniversary.
On March 28, the vinyl set of the track was released, almost exactly five years after the album first dropped.
The highly-anticipated remix featured a new verse from Troye Sivan, who was previously not on the track.
Troye sang, “We’re verging on the edge of spiritual / You’re deeper than you thought, it’s a miracle / Don’t you agree? / Can you evеn believe? / Baby, I can lovе you all night / If you ask me to—, I might / Babe, get a taste of the moment / Stay up ’til the early morning, yeah/ My final fantasy”
Dua first teaser the remix on March 22 by bringing out the American singer as a special guest while performing one of her five sold-out dates in Melbourne, Australia. The pair performed Rush during the concert.
To note, Dua Lipa is currently busy on Radical Optimism tour, which is expected to end mid October.