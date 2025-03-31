Royal

Danish Royals offer peeks into France's preparation to welcome Frederik, Mary

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark will begin their State-visit to France today

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 31, 2025

Danish Royals offer peeks into France's preparation to welcome Frederik, Mary


A warm welcome awaits King Frederik and Queen Mary in France!

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Monday, March 31, the Danish Royal Family shared a delightful video, offering peeks into the grand welcome preparations in France for the King and Queen’s State-visit.

The video kicked off with Denmark’s flag hoisting which then transitioned into next clip that featured the beautiful Eiffel Tower.

Next in the clip was showcased the flag of France and then some landmark sites of the country.

“Bonjour, Paris!” stated the caption, adding, “The city of cities is ready to welcome Their Majesties the King and Queen when they begin their state visit to France later today.”

This update comes just a day after the Danish Royal Family announced that King Frederik and Queen Mary will be on a state visit to France from March 31 to April 2, 2025.

“Their Majesties the King and Queen will depart tomorrow, Monday, on a state visit to France to strengthen the close historical and bilateral relations between the two countries,” announced the Palace.

It was also shared that accompanying the Royal Couple will be Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde, and Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard.

