Kourtney Kardashian opens up about struggles in marriage to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has made big confession about her marriage to Travis Barker, revealing that it's hard to keep up with him.
During the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Poosh founder revealed that their differing personalities often pose a challenge in their relationship.
“Travis' pace of life is pretty fast. I would say he tries to squeeze in as much as he can into a day,” she shared in her confessional interview.
Kourtney continued, “So I am balancing me trying to slow all of my life down, mixed with doing all the things that he wants to do.”
“I think we both just wanna make each other happy, but right now, I think he’s a little bit more impulsive [whereas] I’m really happy and comfortable at home,” the 45-year-old reality star added.
The hourlong episode of The Kardashians also featured the glimpses of the couple at the inaugural Run Travis Run 5K in Los Angeles, which was followed by a sold-out Blink 182 show at SoFi Stadium
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May 2022 and welcomed their first child in November 2023.
