Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to her essay about daughter's premature birth

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has reacted to her emotional essay about daughter Athena's premature birth.
In a new personal essay for British Vogue, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson opened up about the “fears” and “complications” she experienced during the birth of her second child.
"Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?” she wrote in the essay.
Now, the British property developer has taken to his Instagram account to express his heartfelt pride and admiration for his wife's bravery in sharing the story of their daughter premature birth.
“So much pride for my beautiful wife, who has bravely shared our story of Athena’s early arrival. Also for her support and patronage for the incredible organisation @bornecharity, which provided us with invaluable help during that challenging time,” he wrote.
Alongside the heartfelt note, Mozzi also shared a beautiful picture of Beatrice cuddling their tiny daughter Athena, which featured in British Vogue Magazine.
Princess Beatrice and Mozzi tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna, in September 2021.
The couple gave birth to baby Athena on January 22, 2025.
