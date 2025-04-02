Duchess Sophie makes thoughtful gesture for dementia patients

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex has made a considerate move for people suffering from dementia with her latest venture.
As per Royal Family's official Instagram post on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Sophie visited a dementia research laboratory in Edinburgh.
The account posted a carousal of clicks, where the the 60-year-old Royal could be seen chatting with the staff in a white coat, which had monogram that read, "Race Against Dementia, Royal Patron."
For the engagement, the mother of two was wearing a yellow long-dress, with her hair styled in a bun.
The pictures were paired with the caption, which began, "The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited a dementia research laboratory in Edinburgh, founded by Race Against Dementia."
While tagging the official Instagram account, it continued, "@RacingDementia was founded by Formula 1 driver, Sir Jackie Stewart, following the dementia diagnosis of his wife Helen."
The social media post also shared that the charity helps researchers and scientist find a cure for dementia.
Concluding the post, the Royal Family's account penned, "As Royal Patron of the charity, The Duchess met researchers and had the opportunity to witness their groundbreaking work in action."
The Duchess of Edinburgh visit came just a day after she posted an informative video message regarding World Autism Acceptance Month.