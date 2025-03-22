Entertainment

Taylor Swift breaks social media silence to hail Selena Gomez’s new album

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their collaborative album ‘I Said I Love You First’ on March 21

  • March 22, 2025
Taylor Swift has finally broken her months-long social media silence to hail pal Selena Gomez’s new album, I Said I Love You First.

The Lover crooner took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to gush over Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco's first collaborative album.

"I love this album so much," Swift penned along a snapshot of Gomez's album on Spotify and a direct link.

The Blank Space singer further added, "OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD."

Gomez and Blanco debuted their 14-song project on March 21, along with a music video for the piano ballad, Younger and Hotter Than Me.

Swift's appreciation post for Gomez marks as her social media comeback after months-long hiatus.

Swift, whose social media accounts are usually filled with promotional content and personal updates, hadn’t posted anything in more than 80 days.

The 14-times Grammy Winner last took to her Instagram account on December 12, after completing her record-breaking Eras Tour on December 8, 2024.

“It was rare. I was there. I remember it,” Swift penned at the time, alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the tour.

According to reports, Taylor Swift was deliberately staying away from the spotlight due to her alleged connection to close friend Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with actor-director Justin Baldoni.

