Google updates Gmail for enterprise users to send protected emails

Google has upgraded Gmail for its enterprise users to easily send end-to-end encrypted emails.
On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the Mountain View-based tech giant made progress in implementing the Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (S/MIME) protocol in a simpler way to allow users to send encrypted emails to others on Gmail alongside other email clients.
Moreover, Google said this will also allow businesses that do not have large IT infrastructure to send encrypted emails with ease.
In a blog post, the company provided information about the new privacy feature for its email client.
To note, this new capability will require minimal effort for both IT teams and end users, and it will be added largely from Google's end.
The encryption feature is currently being rolled out in a phased manner in beta.
At launch, enterprise users will only be able to send encrypted emails to Gmail users in their organisation, while the company is aiming to expand it so that all email clients can receive end-to-end encrypted emails.
Google said that beyond E2EE protection for emails, it is also adding several other security features in Gmail, which include the CSE default mode that allows IT admins to set E2EE messages as the default setting.
Additionally, classification labels help users understand email sensitivity, and the data loss prevention (DLP) tool enables users to automatically apply labels to emails and take actions based on the selected label.
