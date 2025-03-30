Google rolls out Gemini 2.5 Pro (exp) to free users

In an unexpected move, Google has released the latest 2.5 Pro (experimental) model to all (free) Gemini app users.
Alphabet-owned Google on Saturday, March 29, revealed that Gemini 2.5 Pro was just announced as Google’s “most intelligent AI model” that integrates thinking capabilities rather than offering it as a separate variant.
It is currently in the “experimental” phase but has support for a number of features, including apps/Extensions, file uploads, and Canvas.
Related: Google Play introduces user choice billing in UK to offer more payment options
Google noted that it has “decided to roll out Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) to all Gemini users, beginning today,” and this move is in the testing phase.
Google plans “to get [its] most intelligent model into more people’s hands asap.”
Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) is currently at the top of the LMArena leaderboard while leading in math and science benchmarks.
However, it’s not clear whether Google will make the stable version of 2.5 Pro free to all Gemini users.
Google has been making more and more features available for all users in recent months, including Deep Research, Gems, Saved info, document upload/analysis, and generating images of people.
Related: Google introduces latest vacation-planning features to Search, Maps, Gemini