Justin Bieber melts internet with rare loved up glimpses of baby Jack

Justin Bieber sent internet into frenzy with adorable snaps of baby Jack Blues Bieber!
On Thursday, March 27, the Sorry hitmaker turned to his official Instagram handle to share a carousel of photographs with his son, melting hearts of his 294 million fans.
The collection of snaps began with a heart-melting photo of the Peaches singer kissing to his little one, completely hiding his face, while the young boy held his tiny hand on Justin’s face, creating a pure moment of love and affection.
“ITS CUZ I AM A MANIAC,” penned Justin Bieber in the caption, adding, “that we dedicated Jack Blues Bieber to Jesus.”
The gallery featured one more photo of the Baby crooner close to Jack, who was laying on a white towel under warm sunlight.
Meanwhile, the carousel also offered peeks into several other candid moments featuring Hailey Bieber, and also multiple random selfies of the superhit singer.
The post quickly caught attention of Justin’s fans, who immediately reached the comment section to express their love for the singer and his baby.
“The baby kisses and those small hands,” gushed one.
Another admired, “Jack, Justin, and Hailey the perfection.”
A third laughed, “Your posts always look like a kid who stole their parents phone and took random pics.”
Moreover, this post comes amid a series of cryptic posts shared by Justin Bieber which sparked concern among his fans.