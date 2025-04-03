Liam Lawson opens up about Red Bull demotion ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Liam Lawson has revealed his future plans for Formula 1 after being dropped by Red Bull.
The New Zealand driver has been demoted to Racing Bills after just two races, with Yuki Tsunoda swapping into his seat for Japanese Grand Prix and the rest of the 2025 season.
On Thursday, April 3, Liam shared with press that he was not expecting such firm decision so early in the season as he noted, "For me it's about making the most of this opportunity and still being in Formula 1, I still have that."
The 23-year-old racer revealed the circumstances under which he was informed of the career-defining decision, "I had no idea in China. It was something that was decided, I guess, the Monday or Tuesday afterwards. I found out after China."
Expressing his optimism for future races he added, "I think the ingredients are there [at Racing Bulls] and the main thing is coming here at a track that I've driven as well. I think, hopefully, I slot right in and feel comfortable, but we'll find out tomorrow."
Furthermore, Liam received a warm welcome by Racing Bulls ahead of the Grand Prix weekended.
The team shared a heartfelt clip on their social media post, where Liam could be seen entering the paddock as all the crew and team principal Laurent Mekies welcomed the driver with a sign that read, "we missed you."
The decision to swap marked Liam returned to Racing Bulls, as in 2023 he was a temporary substitute for injured Daniel Ricciardo, and he replaced the Australian driver as a full time driver in 2024.
After 2024 season, it was decided to promote Liam to sit alongside four time champion Max Verstappen in the RB21.
Notably, both Liam and Yuki are gearing up to driver their new cars as practice session are scheduled to start on Friday, April 4, 2025, with the Grand Prix set to take place on April 6, 2025.