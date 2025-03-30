Kim Kardashian focused on kids’ safety despite Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian remains steadfast in her commitment to protecting her children, refusing to be intimidated by ex-husband Kanye West.
As per InTouch Weekly, a source revealed that The Kardashians starlet has announced a legal feud after the Famous rapper released the song featuring disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and their daughter North West.
The insider revealed that Kim and West reached an agreement via their lawyers, which Kanye, 47, “chose to totally ignore,” that the 11-year-old’s voice would not be used on the song.
“Kanye says he’s got so much dirt to spill, Kim and her family won’t know what’s hit them when he decides to unleash hell,” the source revealed.
Related: Kim Kardashian nears lawyer status amid Kanye West legal feud rumours
The insider added, “But Kim’s conscience is completely clear. At the end of the day, it’s her responsibility to protect the kids at all costs.”
According to a source, “Everyone is telling her to” fight for custody.
Notably, in leaked messages, 44-year-old Kim reminded her ex that she holds the trademark rights to North’s name, prompting his response, “Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout.”
Kim Kardashian shares four kids, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and North, 11 with her ex-husband Kanye West.
Related: Kim Kardashian shares parenting dilemma over North’s baby teeth