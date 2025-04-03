Sports

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update details: All you need to know

To participate in PUBG Mobile 3.8 beta test, players are required to register official Discord server

  • April 03, 2025
PUBG Mobile 3.8 beta version launch is claimed as around the corner, aiming to provide players an exclusive opportunity to experience upcoming features.

Developers on Thursday, April 3, 2025, revealed that the beta test will soon be accessible, inviting eager participants to delve into the new content.

According to Level Infinite, the publisher of PUBGM, the update release date is May 6, 2025.

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features (leaked)

To participate in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 beta test, players are required to register through the game’s official Discord server. Registration is conducted via a provided TestFlight invitation link, emphasizing the limited availability of slots.

Here are all the leaked features discussed, expected to be integrated into PUBGM.

  • New themed Gameplay: The new Beta version will introduce new themed gameplay.
  • Classic gameplay update: The update is set to bring new features in classic gameplay featuring new HP Shares.
  • Wow mode update: Godzilla-themed items will be introduced in the WOW Mode update. It will introduce Train on the map.
  • Metro Royale Update: Metro Royale update will introduce Train in PUBG Mobile mode.
  • New Skins: The New skins will be introduced featuring vehicle skins, firearms skins, and helmet skins.
  • New IP Collaboration: PUBG Mobile 3.8 Update Beta will bring new IP collaboration as per the teased image by developers.

Beta testing serves an important role in game development, allowing developers to introduce fresh content, detect potential bugs, and collect valuable player feedback before a final update is released. 

