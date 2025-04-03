Sports

Tom Brady teases Beckham with hilarious soccer vs football joke at 50th birthday

David Beckham recently celebrated his 50th birthday in Miami, a city where he co-owns Inter Miami

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
NFL legend Tom Brady recently attended David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

Although his actual birthday is on May 2 his wife, Victoria Beckham threw a big party in Miami, a city where he co-owns Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer team and were joined by many famous guests.

Brady took to his Instagram account and shared a photo from David's birthday celebration.

In the photo, Brady is dressed in a sharp tuxedo and is posing with Beckham.

True to his playful style, Brady added a humorous caption on Instagram, joking about the ongoing debate between soccer (known as football in many countries) and American football.

He wrote, "Happy 50th @davidbeckham. I'm glad we finally agreed it's called soccer not football."

In another Instagram Story, Brady shared a moment with Beckham and O'Neal.

He humorously captioned the photo, joking that they were "the backup goalies for @intermiamicf.”

Unlike typical celebrity events, there were few security guards or stylist teams present.

Along with Brady, the guest list included basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and several soccer stars from Inter Miami including Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.

