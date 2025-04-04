Tom Cruise pays heartfelt tribute to 'Top Gun' Co-Star Val Kilmer after his death

Tom Cruise has paid a heartfelt tribute to his Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer following the actor’s shocking death at the age of 65.
The Mission: Impossible star portrayed Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell alongside Kilmer's Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky in the iconic 1986 film.
The duo shared the screen once again in the 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
Speaking at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for CinemaCon 2025, Cruise said, "I'd like to honour a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer.”
He added, "I can't tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honoured I was when he joined Top Gun and came back later for Top Gun: Maverick."
The Mummy star went on to say, “I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us. Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him.”
Cruise concluded, “I wish you well on the next journey.”
To note, on April 1, Kilmer passed away at the age of 65 due to complications from pneumonia, as confirmed by his daughter Mercedes.
