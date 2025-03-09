Entertainment

Tom Cruise' new film delayed after John Goodman's unexpected injury

Tom Cruise and John Goodman's upcoming untitled film will be released in October next year

  March 09, 2025
Tom Cruise's highly-anticipated film has faced delays due to his costar John Goodman’s unexpected injury.

The 72-year-old popular actor experienced a hip fracture at the Warner Bros and Legendry Entertainment's movie set.

An insider disclosed to Deadline that John had been admitted to a hospital's emergency for immediate first aid.

"He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover," the tipster stated.

"The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery," the source added.

The second source reported to The Sun that a horror injury occurred on the set of an untitled movie which affected the production of the film.

In addition to Tom Cruise, several Hollywood celebrities will be seen working on the unnamed project including Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sandra Hüller, and Riz Ahmed.

As reported by multiple media outlets, the film’s synopsis revolves around a powerful man’s character, who will be seen protecting the world from disaster and calamity.

Mexican filmmaker, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s forthcoming movie is slated to be released in theatres on October 2, 2026.   

