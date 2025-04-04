Stephen Curry leads Golden State Warriors in win against Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry's phenomenal play against Los Angeles Lakers scored a victory for Golden State Warriors.
As reported by Associated Press, on Thursday night, April 3, the point guard scored 37 points, leading Warriors in a 123-116 victory.
This marks their fourth continuous win in a potential first-round playoff preview.
Along with Curry, Brandin Podziemski, who had a career-high eight 3-pointer, added another 28 points.
Meanwhile on the other side of the court, LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists under his name with Austin Reaves doing his part with 31 points.
Furthermore, Rui Hachimura had 24 points with Luke Doncic not having his best night with 19 points, as he missed all of his six 3-point attempts.
In the third quarter, Curry and James took turns scoring points, following which, the Lakers reached close, however, the Warriors still led 88-77 going into the fourth quarter.
The No 23 scored 12 of the first 14 points for Lakers, while Curry scored 13 points in a row for the squad.
This is Golden State first win against LA Lakers in four games and on next Warriors are hosting Denver and the Lakers would be facing New Orleans on Saturday, April 5, 2025.