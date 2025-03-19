Sports

Stephen Curry sits out as Golden State Warriors gains massive win

Stephen Curry took a well-earned break from game after becoming the first NBA player to score 4000 3-pointers

  • by Web Desk
  • March 19, 2025
Golden State Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a 104-93 game without star player Stephen Curry.

As reported by Associated Press, on Tuesday night, March 18, 2025 Curry was given a break from the match due to emotional and mental exhaustion.

Prior to the game, coach Steve Kerr shared the point guard condition noting, "He's fine physically. When he's emotionally tired, it affects his decision-making. He's a little bit out of sorts."

The decision to rest was not welcomed by Curry at first, however, after the Monday's 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets, the player eventually accepted.

During the game, Jimmy Butler dropped 24 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, along with that Brandin Podziemski, who joined the team in Curry's place had 17 points and seven rebounds under his belt.

Warriors have protected their sixth place in the Western Conference, as they have won 14 of their last 16 games, with 13 matches remaining in the regular season.

Golden State Warriors next game will be up against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, while Milwaukee Bucks will head to LA to play Los Angeles Lakers.

