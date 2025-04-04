Midjourney launches V7, first advanced AI image model in Alpha

Midjourney has officially introduced its first AI image generator in Alpha named Midjourney V7.
It comes as the first offering from Midjourney in nearly a year and went live around midnight (EST) on Thursday.
It comes a week after the launch of ChatGPT's latest advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Studio Ghibli-style image generator that created waves among social media for its ability to generate Ghibli-style photos.
Related: ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style image generator now available to public for free
The company stated, "We’re now beginning the alpha-test phase of our new V7 image Model. It’s our smartest, most beautiful, most coherent model yet. Give it a shot and expect updates every week or two for the next two months."
MidJourney’s latest AI image generator consists of the ability to generate some captivating, animated images like Ghibli-style image generators.
What sets it apart is that users, before testing the AI model, are needed to rate up to 200 images depending on their likes and dislikes for a certain kind of detailing and genre.
Known as Midjourney “personalisation” profile, it generates each user’s distinctive visual preferences to tailor results accordingly.
Notably, V7 stands as Midjourney's first-ever AI model to enable personalisation by default.
Once set up, users can activate/deactivate V7 from Midjourney’s site.
Users who are members of Midjourney’s Discord server can also turn it on or off on Midjourney’s Discord chatbot.
Related: OpenAI rolls out new tools for building custom AI agents for businesses