Sci-Tech

ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style image generator now available to public for free

OpenAI CEO Altman outlines that the free tier users would be able to generate up to three images per day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
ChatGPTs Studio Ghibli-style image generator now available to public for free
ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style image generator now available to public for free

ChatGPT’s latest anime-like artificial intelligence (AI) image generator, Studio Ghibli Art, is now available for all users.

The Ghibli-style image generator created waves among AI enthusiasts across social media platforms due to its iconic Japanese AI-centric art form, prompting them to generate animated simulations of their original images.

When launched initially, the Studio Ghibli image generator was only available to ChatGPT Plus users.

Related: ChatGPT becomes default AI assistant of Android users: Details

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on April 1 that the image generator update has “now rolled out to all free users.”

However, free users have “limited access” to this latest image generation model.

Although there have been no latest announcement regarding the limit of generating Ghibli-style images on ChatGPT.

Altman outlined that the free tier users would be able to generate up to three images per day.

Powered by the company’s GPT-4o model, the Studio Ghibli, initially rolled out on March 25th, and since then the demand has been so enormously high that it was “melting” the company’s GPUs following high demand.

Originally planned to be accessible across the ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Free subscription tiers.

However, the free launch was delayed just a day following its launch.

Related: OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT on WhatsApp with new features 

OpenAI plans to raise $40 Billion to revolutionize AI tools and infrastructure
OpenAI plans to raise $40 Billion to revolutionize AI tools and infrastructure
WhatsApp's Meta AI will soon help you stay on track with smart reminders
WhatsApp's Meta AI will soon help you stay on track with smart reminders
NASA astronauts speks to media first time after 9 months stranded in space
NASA astronauts speks to media first time after 9 months stranded in space
Apple to launch M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro this year
Apple to launch M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro this year
SpaceX to send 4 passengers on historic mission around Earth’s poles
SpaceX to send 4 passengers on historic mission around Earth’s poles
Siri, Apple Intelligence in iOS 19: Here's what to expect
Siri, Apple Intelligence in iOS 19: Here's what to expect
ChatGPT services restored after widespread outage
ChatGPT services restored after widespread outage
NASA set to deploy three rockets in Alaska to find auroral substorms’ impact
NASA set to deploy three rockets in Alaska to find auroral substorms’ impact
Google rolls out Gemini 2.5 Pro (exp) to free users
Google rolls out Gemini 2.5 Pro (exp) to free users
WhatsApp introduces AI-generated profile photos via Meta Assistant
WhatsApp introduces AI-generated profile photos via Meta Assistant
Microsoft develops new tool to minimise risk of global Windows outages
Microsoft develops new tool to minimise risk of global Windows outages
NASA, Boeing to test Starliner for next flight in early 2026
NASA, Boeing to test Starliner for next flight in early 2026