ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style image generator now available to public for free

ChatGPT’s latest anime-like artificial intelligence (AI) image generator, Studio Ghibli Art, is now available for all users.
The Ghibli-style image generator created waves among AI enthusiasts across social media platforms due to its iconic Japanese AI-centric art form, prompting them to generate animated simulations of their original images.
When launched initially, the Studio Ghibli image generator was only available to ChatGPT Plus users.
Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on April 1 that the image generator update has “now rolled out to all free users.”
However, free users have “limited access” to this latest image generation model.
Although there have been no latest announcement regarding the limit of generating Ghibli-style images on ChatGPT.
Altman outlined that the free tier users would be able to generate up to three images per day.
Powered by the company’s GPT-4o model, the Studio Ghibli, initially rolled out on March 25th, and since then the demand has been so enormously high that it was “melting” the company’s GPUs following high demand.
Originally planned to be accessible across the ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Free subscription tiers.
However, the free launch was delayed just a day following its launch.
