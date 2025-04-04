Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post 

Alia Bhatt honoured travel company MakeMyTrip's silver jubilee with a heartfelt tribute.
The 32-year-old Indian actress turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 2, to celebrate the company’s milestone.
Alia shared a carousel of photos featuring herself and a few memorable snapshots from the star-studded event.
The Jigra actress was seen sharing the stage along with the entire team of MakeMyTrip and comedian Tanmay Bhatt.
The Heart of Stone starlet opted for a green top that she paired with sheer pants and white heels.
The mom-of-one penned a heartwarming caption for her post, "25 years of making every trip memorable. Congratulations on this beautiful milestone @makemytrip!"
As Alia's post gained popularity on social media, several fans began flooding the comments section with praises and admiration for the actress.
One fan commented, "How stunning you're looking."
"Loving the look, how beautiful," another fan chimed in.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt last appeared in Vasan Bala's directorial movie, Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina.
The RRR actress is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Love & War, which is slated to be released across theatres in March 2026.