WhatsApp tests advanced chat privacy feature to limit message sharing

WhatsApp is currently testing the latest feature to protect user’s private chats on Android, ensuring enhanced security.
This WhatsApp privacy update will limit how messages and media can be shared, offering improved control over their conversations, according to WABetaInfo.
Related: WhatsApp to revolutionize chats with new threaded replies feature
What's new in upcoming WhatsApp update?
The update will introduced a significant tool, named “advanced chat privacy” which prevents sharing unwanted messages.
In addition, Meta-owned WhatsApp users will be able to stop media from automatically saving to their phone’s gallery.
However, this feature is already available for disappearing messages, but now it will be applied more widely.
Another major change is that users can block the export of entire chat histories, especially if the messages are from users who have already enabled the privacy setting.
It assists you in stopping unauthorised message sharing and secures sensitive conversations.
The latest setting won’t stop message forwarding, as WhatsApp still wants to offer a simplified user interface. But if an advanced privacy feature is enabled, users in the same chat won’t be able to engage with Meta AI in that conversation.
The company has demonstrated that screenshot blocking isn’t effective because users can still capture screenshots using WhatsApp Web and other third-party tools.
Related: WhatsApp now lets users set it as their default messaging & calling app