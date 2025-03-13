WhatsApp to revolutionize chats with new threaded replies feature

WhatsApp is working on a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations!
As per WABetaInfo, the feature will help keep conversations structured by linking replies directly to the original message.
Instead of searching through a long chat history, users can easily view all related responses in a dedicated thread.
It is pertinent to note that this feature will be available for private chats, group chats, communities and channels but the reply function for channels is still in progress.
This new improvement aims to prevent confusion caused by scattered replies in chats.
The new feature is under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp Business has introduced a new branding icon that replaces the traditional "B" with a plus sign.
However, the app’s features and commitment to private communication remain unchanged.
The new icon update is currently exclusive to WhatsApp Business and has not been introduced to WhatsApp Messenger.
Also, there are no signs of further design changes or updates beyond this branding tweak.
WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.
This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.
