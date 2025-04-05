Sports

Kylian Mbappe, other players cleared for Arsenal match despite UEFA penalties

Rudiger, Mbappe and Ceballos were found to have violated UEFA's rules

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Kylian Mbappe, other players cleared for Arsenal match despite UEFA penalties
Kylian Mbappe, other players cleared for Arsenal match despite UEFA penalties

Four Real Madrid players including Kylian Mbappe have been given the green light to play in the Champions League quarter-final match against Arsenal.

Antonio Rudiger, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Dani Ceballos were investigated by UEFA for allegedly making inappropriate gestures toward Atletico Madrid fans after Real Madrid's victory in a Champions League match.

As per multiple outlets, UEFA concluded that no disciplinary action was taken against Vinicius Jr.

However, Rudiger, Mbappe and Ceballos were found to have violated UEFA's rules on decent conduct and were punished under article 11(2)(b) of UEFA's disciplinary regulations.

Related: Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo milestone in Real Madrid thriller

Mbappe and Antonio were each given a suspended one-match ban means they won't miss any games unless they break the rules again.

They were also fined £25,000 (30,000 euros) and £35,000 (40,000 euros) respectively.

Meanwhile, Ceballos, who played for Arsenal on loan from 2019 to 2021, has been fined €20,000 (£17,000).

Despite these penalties, all three players will still play in the Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal, with the first leg on April 8 at Emirates Stadium and the second leg on April 16 at the Bernabeu.

Related: Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid

Kevin De Bruyne confirms exit from Manchester City in emotional statement
Kevin De Bruyne confirms exit from Manchester City in emotional statement
Oscar Piastri dominates FP2 as Jack Doohan crash lead to multiple red flags
Oscar Piastri dominates FP2 as Jack Doohan crash lead to multiple red flags
Stephen Curry leads Golden State Warriors in win against Los Angeles Lakers
Stephen Curry leads Golden State Warriors in win against Los Angeles Lakers
Japanese Grand Prix FP1: Norris fastest as Tsunoda marks Red Bull debut
Japanese Grand Prix FP1: Norris fastest as Tsunoda marks Red Bull debut
Cristiano Ronaldo to partner with Ryan Reynolds, McElhenney in Wrexham's future?
Cristiano Ronaldo to partner with Ryan Reynolds, McElhenney in Wrexham's future?
Tom Brady teases Beckham with hilarious soccer vs football joke at 50th birthday
Tom Brady teases Beckham with hilarious soccer vs football joke at 50th birthday
GTA 6 price: Everything you need to know
GTA 6 price: Everything you need to know
Is Angel Reese dating someone? Her cryptic tweet leaves fans curious
Is Angel Reese dating someone? Her cryptic tweet leaves fans curious
PUBG Mobile 3.8 update details: All you need to know
PUBG Mobile 3.8 update details: All you need to know
Max Verstappen makes feeling clear on Red Bull decision
Max Verstappen makes feeling clear on Red Bull decision
UK wins bid to host FIFA 2035 Women's World Cup
UK wins bid to host FIFA 2035 Women's World Cup
Nintendo Switch 2 price confirmed ahead of launch
Nintendo Switch 2 price confirmed ahead of launch