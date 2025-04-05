Kylian Mbappe, other players cleared for Arsenal match despite UEFA penalties

Four Real Madrid players including Kylian Mbappe have been given the green light to play in the Champions League quarter-final match against Arsenal.
Antonio Rudiger, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Dani Ceballos were investigated by UEFA for allegedly making inappropriate gestures toward Atletico Madrid fans after Real Madrid's victory in a Champions League match.
As per multiple outlets, UEFA concluded that no disciplinary action was taken against Vinicius Jr.
However, Rudiger, Mbappe and Ceballos were found to have violated UEFA's rules on decent conduct and were punished under article 11(2)(b) of UEFA's disciplinary regulations.
Mbappe and Antonio were each given a suspended one-match ban means they won't miss any games unless they break the rules again.
They were also fined £25,000 (30,000 euros) and £35,000 (40,000 euros) respectively.
Meanwhile, Ceballos, who played for Arsenal on loan from 2019 to 2021, has been fined €20,000 (£17,000).
Despite these penalties, all three players will still play in the Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal, with the first leg on April 8 at Emirates Stadium and the second leg on April 16 at the Bernabeu.
