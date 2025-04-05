Hailey Bieber drops subtle hint about 'troubled' marriage with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has sparked fresh speculation about her marriage to Justin Bieber after dropping a telling hint during a recent outing with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
The Rhode founder spotted leaving dinner without her husband the Peaches crooner on Thursday evening.
Hailey made her outing at Sushi Park in West Hollywood with longtime friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as their influencer pal Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie Baby.
With a black clutch tucked under her arm, Hailey slipped her hand into the front pocket of her blue denim jeans, concealing whether she was wearing the diamond engagement ring from Justin.
Related: Hailey Bieber works out with Kendall Jenner amid Justin Bieber marriage rumors
She looked uncomfortable as her jeans were too tight and her hand was compressed in her pocket.
Her hand was continuously in her pocket for a while as she strolled along with a tall male bodyguard.
The mother-of-one hiding her hand became noticeable as it happened during the reports that she is facing trouble in her relationship with the 31-year-old singer.
This outing came amid fan concern over Justin's health in recent weeks as he has been seen looking gaunt.
Related: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber exchange playful remarks on social media: See