Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni with new claims amid legal drama

Blake Lively has accused Justin Baldoni of attempting to "silence sexual harassment victims" as their ongoing legal drama intensifies.
As per TMZ, on Friday, the Gossip Girl alum attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson reacted to the Five Feet Apart star’s claims that he was “exercising” his First Amendment right “to petition the court to clear their names from her false and harmful claims.”
Lively’s attorneys stated, “That's right: Justin Baldoni, the man who has built his brand on supposedly speaking up for victims, believes that the First Amendment rights of victims of sexual assault and harassment to speak out should give way to the rights of perpetrators to sue their victims ‘into oblivion.’”
Her legal team also mentioned that Baldoni and his lawyer Bryan Freedman are aiming to “shed” a law that prevents victims of sexual harassment.
The Green Lantern star’s legal team further stated that Jane’s Virgin actor’s endeavor would discourage the victims to speak out against the harassment.
To note, Blake Lively entangled in legal drama with Justin Baldoni, 41, since December 2024 after she accused him of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her after It Ends With Us movie.
In response Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively as well as filing a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times which reported on Ryan Reynolds wife’s allegations.
