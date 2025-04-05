Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on brother Romeo's controversy  

Brooklyn Beckham recently broke silence over his younger brother, Romeo Beckham's rift controversy.
The 26-year-old aspiring chef took to his Instagram Stories to share a throwback story of his mother and renowned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham.
While promoting his newly launched hot sauce Cloud 23, Brooklyn stated his mom listened to Abba’s superhit 1999 track, Mamma Mia.
Brooklyn is the eldest son of Victoria, whom she shares with her husband, and former English footballer, David Beckham.
They are also parents to Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 13.
This post of Brooklyn came after a report claimed that the rising chef is not on speaking terms with his younger brother, Romeo.
According to Page Six, an insider has revealed that the Beckham brothers have been feuding over Romeo's new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, as the model was previously romantically connected with Brooklyn.
The tipster revealed that the brother's conflict is the main reason for skipping Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola's absence from recent family get-togethers.
These feud rumours intensified after Romeo shared a heartwarming family photo from David's pre-birthday celebrations.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old former footballer wrote, "Family is everything … love you all."
As of now, neither Brooklyn Beckham nor Romeo Beckham have confirmed the feud speculations.
