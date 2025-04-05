Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on brother Romeo's controversy

Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham sparked feud controversy earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on brother Romeos controversy
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on brother Romeo's controversy  

Brooklyn Beckham recently broke silence over his younger brother, Romeo Beckham's rift controversy.

The 26-year-old aspiring chef took to his Instagram Stories to share a throwback story of his mother and renowned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham.

While promoting his newly launched hot sauce Cloud 23, Brooklyn stated his mom listened to Abba’s superhit 1999 track, Mamma Mia.

Related: David Beckham honors Victoria with rare family photos in early Mother’s Day tribute 

Brooklyn is the eldest son of Victoria, whom she shares with her husband, and former English footballer, David Beckham.

They are also parents to Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 13.

This post of Brooklyn came after a report claimed that the rising chef is not on speaking terms with his younger brother, Romeo.

According to Page Six, an insider has revealed that the Beckham brothers have been feuding over Romeo's new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, as the model was previously romantically connected with Brooklyn.

The tipster revealed that the brother's conflict is the main reason for skipping Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola's absence from recent family get-togethers.

These feud rumours intensified after Romeo shared a heartwarming family photo from David's pre-birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old former footballer wrote, "Family is everything … love you all."

As of now, neither Brooklyn Beckham nor Romeo Beckham have confirmed the feud speculations.   

Related: David Beckham sons Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham spark feud controversy 

Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture
Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture
Dua Lipa wraps first leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Australia, NZ
Dua Lipa wraps first leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Australia, NZ
Finn Wolfhard credits Jesse Eisenberg for his directorial debut
Finn Wolfhard credits Jesse Eisenberg for his directorial debut
Shakira posts breathtaking aerial shot from LMYNL Tour in Santiago: See
Shakira posts breathtaking aerial shot from LMYNL Tour in Santiago: See
Kim Sae Ron's close pal honours her in emotional letter
Kim Sae Ron's close pal honours her in emotional letter
Hailey Bieber drops subtle hint about 'troubled' marriage with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber drops subtle hint about 'troubled' marriage with Justin Bieber
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell enjoy intimate dinner with surprise a-list guest
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell enjoy intimate dinner with surprise a-list guest
Elton John gets candid about struggles in new album creation
Elton John gets candid about struggles in new album creation
Tom Cruise pays heartfelt tribute to Christopher McQuarrie at 2025 CinemaCon
Tom Cruise pays heartfelt tribute to Christopher McQuarrie at 2025 CinemaCon
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni with new claims amid legal drama
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni with new claims amid legal drama
Hailey Bieber gives key advice to new mothers amid Justin, Selena Gomez drama
Hailey Bieber gives key advice to new mothers amid Justin, Selena Gomez drama
Drake wins big against Kendrick Lamar in legal battle amid defamation lawsuit
Drake wins big against Kendrick Lamar in legal battle amid defamation lawsuit