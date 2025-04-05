Tom Cruise pays heartfelt tribute to Christopher McQuarrie at 2025 CinemaCon  

Tom Cruise paid homage to his close pal and globally known filmmaker, Christopher McQuarrie, at the 2025 CinemaCon ceremony.
The Top Gun alum presented the CinemaCon's Director of the Year trophy to the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning director on Thursday, April 3, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Before presenting the accolade to Christopher, the 62-year-old Oscar-nominated actor gave a thoughtful speech, honoring the screenwriter.
He began, "Most people are still finding their voices at that age, but McQ had already written a film that changed the cinematic landscape. We met in LA in my screening room and we spent hours together talking about movies."
"And from that meeting, I knew that he was an artist that I was going to work with for the rest of my life. I knew that he was a creative brother who shares the same love and passion for cinema," Tom noted.
The Mummy star also turned to his Instagram handle to share a handful of photos from the event on Friday, April 4, 2025.
Tom penned a caption for his heartfelt post, "Christopher McQuarrie, McQ, is not just my dear friend, my creative brother, and director of the year, he is an artist of all time."
Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie worked together on several projects including the upcoming highly-anticipated movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which is slated to be released across theatres on May 21, 2025.
