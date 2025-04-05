Kim Sae Ron's close pal honours her in emotional letter

Kim Sae-ron's close friend and fellow actress Kim Bo-ra paid an emotional tribute to the late actress, almost two months after her tragic death.
On Saturday, April 5, the 29-year-old actress turned to her Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt note dedicated to her late friend.
The first story was a simple picture with the text, in Korean, that read, "You were 11, I was 16 when we first met at an audition. You were so fascinated by me, chatting non-stop beside me."
While recalling their early friendship days, the SKY Castle actress continue, "From middle school to high school, suddenly you were the one pulling up in a car."
"You loved getting letters so much - I used to send them to you even when it wasn't your birthday, whether by text or handwritten notes. Looking back at my photo album, i guess I was feeling a certain way back them too," the note read.
Addressing Sae-ron by her nickname, Bo-ra added, "Joran-ah, you barely ate when you were busy working... Now please eat all your meals before you talk."
Alongside the message, the Black Out actress posted a short clip of the two, with match hair colour and laughing as Sae-ron filmed the candid moment.
Kim Sae-ron was found dead on February 16, 2025, and ever since her passing has been surrounded by controversies involving ex-boyfriend and fellow actor Kim Soo-hyun, who has been facing public anger for alleged dating the star, when she was under-aged.