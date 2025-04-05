Entertainment

Finn Wolfhard credits Jesse Eisenberg for his directorial debut

'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard has made his directorial debut with horror/comedy film 'Hell of a Summer'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Finn Wolfhard credits Jesse Eisenberg for his directorial debut
Finn Wolfhard credits Jesse Eisenberg for his directorial debut

Finn Wolfhard has attributed his smooth transition from child actor to writer-director to Jesse Eisenberg's work.

On Friday, April 4, the 22-year-old actor shared with Yahoo Entertainment that the work he witnessed while starring in 2023 Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving the World, stayed with him and he received "tons" of advice from the director himself.

The Goldfinch actor noted, "It was so fascinating to watch him work, something that really stuck with me was how light he was on set and how much of a fun environment he created."

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard announces debut solo album

While sharing a fun-loving side of Eisenberg he continued, "If we ever wanted to joke around or do something funny, he really us the time and ability to do that. He just wanted it to be fun, even though the movie was often quite serious and there were very dramatic parts."

He also shared that the A Real Pain actor visited the set of Wolfhard's horror-comedy, Hell of a Summer, during his Canadian road trip with his family.

The film was co-directed with Billy Bryk and follows the story of a camp counsellor and a masked killer at the camp ground.

Related: 'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak

Finn Wolfhard's directorial debut has hit US theatres on Friday, April 4, 2025, along with that, the duo are reportedly writing a new version of the 1999 teen cult classic Idle Hands.

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on brother Romeo's controversy
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on brother Romeo's controversy
Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture
Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture
Dua Lipa wraps first leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Australia, NZ
Dua Lipa wraps first leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Australia, NZ
Shakira posts breathtaking aerial shot from LMYNL Tour in Santiago: See
Shakira posts breathtaking aerial shot from LMYNL Tour in Santiago: See
Kim Sae Ron's close pal honours her in emotional letter
Kim Sae Ron's close pal honours her in emotional letter
Hailey Bieber drops subtle hint about 'troubled' marriage with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber drops subtle hint about 'troubled' marriage with Justin Bieber
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell enjoy intimate dinner with surprise a-list guest
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell enjoy intimate dinner with surprise a-list guest
Elton John gets candid about struggles in new album creation
Elton John gets candid about struggles in new album creation
Tom Cruise pays heartfelt tribute to Christopher McQuarrie at 2025 CinemaCon
Tom Cruise pays heartfelt tribute to Christopher McQuarrie at 2025 CinemaCon
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni with new claims amid legal drama
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni with new claims amid legal drama
Hailey Bieber gives key advice to new mothers amid Justin, Selena Gomez drama
Hailey Bieber gives key advice to new mothers amid Justin, Selena Gomez drama
Drake wins big against Kendrick Lamar in legal battle amid defamation lawsuit
Drake wins big against Kendrick Lamar in legal battle amid defamation lawsuit