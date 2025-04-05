Finn Wolfhard credits Jesse Eisenberg for his directorial debut

Finn Wolfhard has attributed his smooth transition from child actor to writer-director to Jesse Eisenberg's work.
On Friday, April 4, the 22-year-old actor shared with Yahoo Entertainment that the work he witnessed while starring in 2023 Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving the World, stayed with him and he received "tons" of advice from the director himself.
The Goldfinch actor noted, "It was so fascinating to watch him work, something that really stuck with me was how light he was on set and how much of a fun environment he created."
While sharing a fun-loving side of Eisenberg he continued, "If we ever wanted to joke around or do something funny, he really us the time and ability to do that. He just wanted it to be fun, even though the movie was often quite serious and there were very dramatic parts."
He also shared that the A Real Pain actor visited the set of Wolfhard's horror-comedy, Hell of a Summer, during his Canadian road trip with his family.
The film was co-directed with Billy Bryk and follows the story of a camp counsellor and a masked killer at the camp ground.
Finn Wolfhard's directorial debut has hit US theatres on Friday, April 4, 2025, along with that, the duo are reportedly writing a new version of the 1999 teen cult classic Idle Hands.