Hailey Bieber gives key advice to new mothers amid Justin, Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber paid no heed to the ongoing Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's social media controversy

  • April 05, 2025

Hailey Bieber gives key advice to new mothers amid Justin, Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber shared key advice to new mothers after her husband, Justin Bieber, criticized his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, on social media.

The Rhode founder commented on a video clip recently posted by an influencer, Melody Miles, on her TikTok account about wanting to get a haircut like the businessman's.

Hailey responded in the comments section, advising the influencer, "You would look stunning, but let’s hold hands and agree to not make any big hair decisions postpartum! Personally giving myself at least a year!"

The 28-year-old socialite debuted a bob cut in January 2023, before giving birth to her son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom she shares with Justin.

This post of Hailey came after her life partner posted a meme seemingly shading his former flame and renowned singer, Selena.

The Baby crooner took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 2, to share a meme that the fans think is a subtle dig at Selena's engagement with Benny Blanco.

Justin captioned his post, "Girls on social media when they get engagement."

Hailey Bieber gives key advice to new mothers amid Justin, Selena Gomez drama

Fans assumed the Grammy-winning musician cheekily hinted at Selena's viral reaction to her surprise engagement.

Neither Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, nor Selena Gomez has responded to his new headline-grabbing move. 

