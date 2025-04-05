Entertainment

Dua Lipa wraps first leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Australia, NZ

Dua Lipa is set to conclude her popular Radical Optimism tour in October this year

  • April 05, 2025
Dua Lipa shared a sneak peek into the first leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Australia and New Zealand.

The 29-year-old Albanian musician took to her Instagram handle on Friday, April 4, to release a handful of photos from her recent musical shows in Australia and NZ.

Dua kicked off her post by releasing a stunning snapshot of herself donning a black sparkly jumpsuit that she paired with matching gloves.

In another viral footage, the Levitating crooner was seen sharing a heartwarming moment as she performed a 1986 hit track, Don’t Dream It’s Over, alongside the globally known singer, Neil Finn.

The Training Season hitmaker expressed gratitude in her post by writing, "And that's a wrap on the first leg of the#RadicalOptimismtour !!! 3 weeks away, 10 unbelievable, unforgettable nights!"

"Loved every moment with you AUS/NZ thank you for your love and energy!!! What a way to kick off our year around the world!!! Thank you to the dreamgirl @kitaalexander for supporting me on this leg and killing it every night," she continued.

Dua Lipa began her Radical Optimism tour in 2024 which is scheduled to conclude in Seattle on October 16, 2025.

The critically acclaimed singer will next perform in Europe.  

