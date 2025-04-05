Shakira posts breathtaking aerial shot from LMYNL Tour in Santiago: See

Shakira had a thrilling time performing for Santiago, Chile!
The Waka Waka crooner, who is currently in Santiago for her seventh concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, reflected on her experience after performing for Chilean fans.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, April 5, the Hips Don’t Lie songstress shared a breathtaking aerial shot from her superhit show, capturing hundreds of fans lighting up the venue like a sky full of stars.
“What a night, Santiago!” penned Shakira alongside the jaw-dropping photograph.
She continued, “13,200 km round trip that I'd do again and again to reunite with my Chilean pack! It's all worth it for you! See you tomorrow.”
The singer also shared a video in the post that featured her talking to the crowd while on stage.
Dressed in a shimmery pink outfit, the Whenever, Wherever hitmaker exuded glamour with soft pink makeup, while her signature blonde curls cascaded beautifully around her.
Commenting on the post, one of Shakira’s fans expressed, “Night I will remember forever, thank you for making my inner child happy, that Cuban who adored and adores you.”
Another stated, “Thank for being the greatest human being your fans could ever hope for.”
“I loved it!! Me and my daughter enjoy a lot. Thank you,” one more penned.
Shakira will once again mesmerize her Chilean fans with an electrifying concert at Estadio Nacional Sports Park in Santiago, Chile, on April 7, 2025.