Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture  

Justin Bieber has paid a subtle nod to fellow singer Rihanna after teasing a new fashion venture.
The Peaches hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 5, to share a throwback video of the Fenty Beauty owner, performing live in 2016.
Justin re-shared the video post on Magical Sing's page, featuring Rihanna performing live during the Billboard Music Awards in 2016.
They penned a caption to their post, "Rihanna’s not just an artist – she’s a whole era."
The Baby singer seemingly encouraged Rihanna to return to singing, expressing that he missed seeing her on stage.
Justin has a long-standing friendship with the mom-of-two as he views her as his mentor and a close pal.
Rihanna has not responded to her fellow musician’s post.
This post of the Grammy-winning artist came after he hinted at launching a new clothing brand, SKYLRK.
Taking to Instagram, Justin dropped a carousel featuring a snap of a pink hoodie in a plastic bag with the SKYLRK logo, on it.
He captioned, "Dm me if you really play ball. And u wanna play for team @skylrk."
However, Justin Bieber has not revealed further details of his upcoming business venture.
