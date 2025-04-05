Entertainment

Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture

Justin Bieber drops a heartfelt video of his fellow musician Rihanna on Instagram

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 05, 2025
Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture
Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture  

Justin Bieber has paid a subtle nod to fellow singer Rihanna after teasing a new fashion venture.

The Peaches hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 5, to share a throwback video of the Fenty Beauty owner, performing live in 2016.

Justin re-shared the video post on Magical Sing's page, featuring Rihanna performing live during the Billboard Music Awards in 2016.

They penned a caption to their post, "Rihanna’s not just an artist – she’s a whole era."

Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture

Related: Rihanna drops never-before-seen birth photos of kids on Women's Day 

The Baby singer seemingly encouraged Rihanna to return to singing, expressing that he missed seeing her on stage.

Justin has a long-standing friendship with the mom-of-two as he views her as his mentor and a close pal.

Rihanna has not responded to her fellow musician’s post.

This post of the Grammy-winning artist came after he hinted at launching a new clothing brand, SKYLRK.

Taking to Instagram, Justin dropped a carousel featuring a snap of a pink hoodie in a plastic bag with the SKYLRK logo, on it.

He captioned, "Dm me if you really play ball. And u wanna play for team @skylrk."

However, Justin Bieber has not revealed further details of his upcoming business venture.   

Related: Justin Bieber makes huge confession about ‘ending’ close ‘relationships’ 

