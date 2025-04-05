Elton John gets candid about struggles in new album creation

Sir Elton John has opened about the exhaustion and physical struggles he faced while working on his latest album with Brandi Carlile.
As reported by People, on Friday, April 4, John appeared alongside producer Andrew Watt, Brandi Carlile, and songwriter Bernie Taupin, for the premiere of short film, Who Beleives in Angels? Stories from the Edge of Creation in New York.
During the panel discussion, John admitted that he was not in a "good shape" while working on the record.
The Rocket Man crooner shared, "When you're in a studio and trying to come to grips with the fact that you want to make a great record, you can't always predict what's going to happen."
John continued, "We went in with no songs. Four of us. No plan. Just thought, 'This is the meeting of the minds and the talent. Let's get on with it.' But unfortunately, I was not in great shape. I was tired. I was exhausted."
While sharing his struggles regarding self-doubt he added, "More than anything I had so much doubt about my ability to come through in what we needed to come through."
The 78-year-old singer noted that the frustration of it all led to bad behaviour and aggression.
The short film documented the creative process that went into the album's production by the pair of musicians, who are also longtime friends.
Notably, the album, Who Believes in Angels? follows the theme of afterlife and was released on Friday, while the short film is set to premier on YouTube at 12 p.m ET on Saturday, April 5, 2025.