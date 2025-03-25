Shailene Woodley, Lucas Bravo spark dating rumors with intimate stroll: See

A new celebrity romance seems to be blossoming as Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo were spotted on a cozy date in Paris.
On Monday, March 24, PEOPLE reported that The Fault in Our Stars actress and the Emily in Paris actor were spotted on an intimate stroll in the City of Lights.
In the snaps shared by the outlet, the celebrity duo was seen showing affection and care for each other, with Lucas’s arm wrapped around the 33-year-old American actress as they shared a hug and smiles while walking along a street in Paris.
For the outing, the Divergent starlet wore a black tee which was layered with a stylish green sweater and a black trench coat, along with grey pants. She tied her hair into a messy half bun which added a charm to her overall look.
Meanwhile, the Ticket to Paradise actor was seen bundled up in grey T-shirt, a bottle green sweater and a brown puffer jacket paired with black pants. He also wore a mustard-colored beanie.
It is worth mentioning that none of the actors’ representatives have commented or confirmed their relationship yet.
On the professional front, Shailene Woodley is currently filming for a movie titled Motor City, while Lucas Bravo’s upcoming film, Turn Up the Sun!, is in its post-production phase.