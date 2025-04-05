Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell enjoy intimate dinner with surprise a-list guest

'Anyone But You' co-stars grabbed dinner with friends amid dating rumours

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were spotted enjoying a cozy, intimate dinner that took an unexpected turn when a surprise A-list guest made an appearance.

As per Page Six, Kyle Noonan, the CEO and founder of the Tex-Mex hotspot, told SiriusXM’s on Friday, the Anyone But You co-stars grabbed dinner with friends, including, John Stamos, at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex in Dallas, Texas.

The CEO said, “They were all there [at the] same time. [It was a] really unique day.”

The three of them enjoyed tacos and tequila prior to celebrating Leslie Powell’s wedding, Powell’s sister, over the weekend.

“We had three questions that everybody wanted to know when they came in: one, were they nice? Overwhelming, yes they were lovely,” he raved.

Noonan said the second thing was if they were “attractive,” to which he responded, “I think we all know the answer to that! They’re obviously very attractive.”

“And three, everyone wanted to know, what did they eat?” he said.

Noonan and his team temporarily renamed the stars’ orders to Glen’s Golden Tacos, Sydney’s Soft Chicken Tinga Tacos and Uncle Jesse’s Jumbo Shrimp Brochette.

To note, Glen and Sweeney ignited romance rumours in 2023 during the filming and promotion of Anyone But You.

