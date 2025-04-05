World

Barack Obama opens up about challenges in marriage to Michelle Obama

  • April 05, 2025
Barack Obama has opened up about marital struggles with wife Michelle Obama after the US presidency.

According to PEOPLE, former US president during a conversation with the Hamilton College President Steven Tepper revealed that he was “in a deep deficit” with his wife at the end of his two terms in the Oval Office.

The 63-year-old said, “I was in a deep deficit with my wife. So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things.”

The couple have been open about the strain that the 10 years of presidency have put on their marriage and relationship.

Obama, in an interview with CBS Mornings in 2023, said, “Let me just say this: It sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her.”

He further added that during his time in office their family was under intense scrutiny and in a strange environment, which made it challenging for them to raise their daughters in a normal environment.

Meanwhile, Michelle told Revolt TV back in December 2022, “People think I'm being catty by saying this, it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

Obama and Michelle, who got married in 1992, have two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. They lived in the White House from January 2009 to January 2017.

