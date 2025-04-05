Trending

'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment

The highly anticipated third instalment of 'Hera Pheri' is under-production with its original cast

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Hera Pheri 3: Everything to know about the third installment
'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment

Production of Hera Pheri 3 has officially kicked offcreating buzz among fans like never before.

The third instalment of the comedic franchise is set to return with its original cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, the iconic comedic trio, who played Raju, Baburao, and Shyam.

According to Hindustan Times reports, the first scene of Hera Pheri 3 was filmed on April 3, 2025.

Along with that, a source close to the events have confirmed the news, noting, "Yes, it's true. The first scene was indeed shoot today with Akshay, Suniel and Paresh, who will be bringing back the memories of their iconic roles."

Related Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update

The Welcome actor had confirmed his involvement in the project at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, making fans more eager about the project.

Director Priyadarshan has returned to create the latest edition, almost 25 years after the original Hera Pheri, which was released in 2000.

Previously, the Hungama filmmaker shared the numerous hurdles of continuing a franchise after almost two decades as he noted,  "It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations."

Related: Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars

The story-line of the Heri Pheri 3 has not been revealed, however, fans believe it has the potential to become instant classics like its predecessor Hera Pheri (2000) and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006).

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars pay moving tribute to Manoj Kumar
Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post
Alia Bhatt celebrates MakeMyTrip's 25th anniversary in heartfelt post
Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87
Manoj Kumar, India’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ breathes his last at 87
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown
‘Kesari Chapter 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday fight British crown
Bollywood Khans Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback
Bollywood Khans Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh suffer huge setback
Kajol pens hilarious birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgan: ‘Don’t mind’
Kajol pens hilarious birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgan: ‘Don’t mind’
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi steal spotlight at Vivienne Westwood's fashion show
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi steal spotlight at Vivienne Westwood's fashion show
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar team up for mega comedy trilogy
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar team up for mega comedy trilogy
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ releases first teaser
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ releases first teaser
From Ayeza Khan to Durefishan: Pakistani divas sizzle in stunning Eid outfits
From Ayeza Khan to Durefishan: Pakistani divas sizzle in stunning Eid outfits
Raza Murad opens up about his heartfelt first love experience
Raza Murad opens up about his heartfelt first love experience
Shah Rukh Khan sends heartiest Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to fans
Shah Rukh Khan sends heartiest Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to fans