'Hera Pheri 3': Everything to know about the third installment

Production of Hera Pheri 3 has officially kicked off, creating buzz among fans like never before.
The third instalment of the comedic franchise is set to return with its original cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, the iconic comedic trio, who played Raju, Baburao, and Shyam.
According to Hindustan Times reports, the first scene of Hera Pheri 3 was filmed on April 3, 2025.
Along with that, a source close to the events have confirmed the news, noting, "Yes, it's true. The first scene was indeed shoot today with Akshay, Suniel and Paresh, who will be bringing back the memories of their iconic roles."
Related: Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update
The Welcome actor had confirmed his involvement in the project at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, making fans more eager about the project.
Director Priyadarshan has returned to create the latest edition, almost 25 years after the original Hera Pheri, which was released in 2000.
Previously, the Hungama filmmaker shared the numerous hurdles of continuing a franchise after almost two decades as he noted, "It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations."
Related: Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars
The story-line of the Heri Pheri 3 has not been revealed, however, fans believe it has the potential to become instant classics like its predecessor Hera Pheri (2000) and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006).