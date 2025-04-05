Prince Andrew’s close links with China's President Xi Jinping revealed

Prince Andrew’s close links to China's President Xi Jinping has been revealed in the recently released court documents.
As per the documents obtained by BBC, the Prince of York had a "communication channel" with Xi Jinping through alleged Chinese spy, Mr. Yang Tengbo. He even sent annual birthday letter to the President.
Andrew’s ex advisor Dominic Hampshire mentioned in the written statement that Yang helped the royal draft letters to Xi due to “cultural differences.”
Mr. Yang Tengbo also took an active part during discussion about the Eurasia Fund, an investment vehicle which Andrew was seeking to raise funds for
Moreover, the witness statement also highlighted “leaks” surrounding the Royal Family.
Dominic stated, "What I have learned over the whole period of working within the Royal Household is that there are leaks everywhere at all sorts of levels. If anything is circulated, it ends up in the press, whether it is in relation to China, Bahrain or Norfolk.”
He continued, "Every time the Duke does anything, the media attempts to destroy or very least, malign him, often via individuals who leak documents or intel to the press.”
After the court documents were released, Buckingham Palace shared a statement to address King Charles' involvement in the Eurasia Fund.
