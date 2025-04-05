Royal

Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance amid rift rumours with Prince Harry

The Princess of York stepped out for the first time amid growing Prince Harry rift speculation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Princess Eugenie has been spotted for the first time since reports of a rift between Prince Harry came.

The Princess of York was spotted in an Instagram post shared by The Anti-Slavery Collective, where she joined their team for a visit to Caritas Bhakita House.

In a shared post, it is revealed that Princess Eugenie spent time with the residents and staff this week.

The caption read, "This week some of TASC team & our co-founder @princesseugenie had the privilege of spending the afternoon with the incredible residents and staff at Caritas Bhakita House!”

It continued, “We sat with the residents, listened to their stories, and learned about their lives and experiences. There was also a fierce debate over the rules of Uno and [cupcake] eating.⁠"

The message added, "We are proud to support this grassroots organisation, which has been providing a safe haven for women who have been trafficked, enslaved, or exploited since 2015.”

"Caritas Bhakita House offers trauma-informed support, helping women begin their journey of healing and recovery, and we are honoured to be part of their mission. #theantislaverycollective @caritas_westminster,” the caption concluded.

Notably, Eugenie’s outing came after it was reported that she and Prince Harry cut ties each other.

As per The Sun, Piers Morgan himself on his Uncensored show disclosed that the Duke of Sussex “cut off his relationship with Eugenie."

