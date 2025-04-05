Royal

Princess Kate sparks buzz on South America trip after Prince William's announcement

The Princess of Wales sparked buzz of her first trip after cancer remission

  • April 05, 2025
Princess Kate has sparked buzz on her potential South America trip, following her husband Prince William's announcement about Earthshot prize 2025.

As per GB News, the Princess of Wales previously attended the environmental awards ceremony in London in 2021 and Boston in 2022.

But she missed the 2023 event in Singapore due to Prince George during an important school exam.

In 2024, the mother-of-three was also absent from the ceremony in South Africa due to her cancer diagnosis.

Kate’s potential visit to Brazil would mark her first international appearance since going public with her cancer battle.

Notably, Kensington Palace would not announce her attendance until closer to the November event.

At the 2024 Earthshot ceremony, William shared that his "children would love to be here", adding, "So would Catherine."

On Thursday, Prince William disclosed that the 2025 Earthshot Prize will be held in Brazil, bringing the annual environmental awards to South America for the first time.

He made the announcement in a YouTube video alongside celebrities including David Beckham, Heidi Klum, Billy Porter, Hannah Waddingham and Robert Irwin.

