David Beckham sons Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham spark feud controversy

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's two sons, Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham, are reportedly not on speaking terms with each other.
The Beckham brothers are feuding over Romeo's current flame, Kim Turnbull, whom he started dating in November 2024.
According to a report by Page Six, an insider has recently claimed that Victoria and David's eldest son is unhappy with his younger brother's relationship with Kim.
Brooklyn, who has also briefly dated Romeo's new girlfriend years ago, expressed concerns over his sibling’s whirlwind romance.
The tipster revealed that the brother's conflict is the main reason for skipping Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola's absence from recent family get-togethers.
These feud rumours intensified after Romeo shared a heartwarming family photo from David's pre-birthday celebrations.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old former footballer wrote, "Family is everything … love you all."
However, the family frame did not include Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.
For those unaware, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, who tied the knot in 1999, share four kids Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham.
As of now, the couple's representatives have not broken silence over this ongoing rift controversy between their children.
