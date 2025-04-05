Sci-Tech

GitHub Copilot launches new limits, costs for ‘premium’ AI models

Users on the Copilot Pro ($20 every month) tier will receive 300 monthly premium requests from May 5, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
GitHub Copilot, Microsoft-owned GitHub’s AI coding assistant, is likely to become pricier for some users.

On Friday, GitHub revealed “premium requests” for GitHub Copilot, the latest system that imposes rate limits when users switch to AI models as compared to the base models for tasks, including “agentic” coding and multi-file edits.

Meanwhile, GitHub Copilot subscribers are still allowed to take unlimited actions with the standard variant (OpenAI’s GPT-4o) but tasks and actions with the latest models, including Anthropic’s 3.7 Sonnet, will now be restricted.

For Copilot Business and Copilot Enterprise subscribers, users will get 300 and 1,000 monthly premium requests, beginning between May 12 and May 19.

Users on the Copilot Pro ($20 every month) tier will receive 300 monthly premium requests from May 5.

Users on any of those plans can buy extra premium requests at $0.04 for each request or upgrade to Gitub’s latest Copilot Pro+ plan, starting at $39 every month.

Copilot Pro+ offers 1,500 premium requests and "access to the best models,” GitHub said, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4.5.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated last August that Copilot accounted for up to 40% of GitHub’s financial boost in 2024 and is already an enlarged business than all of GitHub was when the tech giant bought it approximately seven years ago.

