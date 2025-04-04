Sci-Tech

Amazon launches cutting-edge 'Buy for Me' AI-powered shopping assistant

Amazon's Buy for Me AI agent protected use of encryption sets it apart from competitors like OpenAI, Google

Amazon launches cutting-edge 'Buy for Me' AI-powered shopping assistant

Amazon has launched an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool called Buy for Me, a feature that can shop on your behalf even on websites outside of Amazon.

The advanced AI shopping assistant is powered by Amazon Nova AI models and Anthropic’s Claude.

Amazon’s latest ‘Buy for Me’ AI agent:

With this latest tool, users can ask Amazon’s AI to visit an external website, choose any product, and even place an order by entering the customer's entire information such as payment details, address, and more.

What sets it apart from competitors like OpenAI, Google, and more is its protected use of encryption.

It ensures enhanced privacy as Amazon cannot see and store your credit card or other personal details while making any purchase on a third-party website.

Other leading AI agents either require users to enter payment details manually or depend on prepaid cards. Amazon’s cutting-edge approach offers an intuitive and smooth user experience.

However, using AI to make a purchase raises security concerns. 

If the AI misinterprets a request, it might place the wrong order. If something goes wrong, users are directed to the original seller’s website for returns.

