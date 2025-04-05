Jennifer Aniston takes blunt swipe at Trump’s 10 percent tariff plan

Entertainment

‘The Morning Show’ actress issues sharp dig at U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariff policy

  • April 05, 2025
Jennifer Aniston isn’t holding back her thoughts!

The Friends starlet, who voted for the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris against the Republican Donald Trump, is renowned for speaking her mind without hesitation.

Through her official Instagram Story, The Morning Show actress threw a blunt jab at the 47th and current U.S. President, Donald Trump, over his newly introduced 10 per cent tariff policy.

While the actress did not pen even a single word against the President, she expressed her disapproval and criticized the plan by resharing New Yorker Cartoon’s political cartoon.

It featured a deserted island with a single tree and a bird standing on the ground. A small plane flying past the island pulled a banner stating, “You are now a subject to a 10% tariff.”

P.C. Instagram/jenniferaniston
The cartoon’s humor was in the ridiculousness of trying to impose taxes even on an isolated, and remote island that has nothing but just a bird and a tree.

This comes after Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on products and goods imported from anywhere around the world.

Sharing his aim behind the shocking move, the President of the United States stated that it will encourage people to buy more American-made goods, boosting the country’s economy and protecting jobs.

