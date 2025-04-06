World

World's third most scenic train journey you need to experience

The 37-kilometer train journey lasts 90 minutes and passes through 55 bridges 98 curves and 15 tunnels

  • April 06, 2025
If you have a passion for traveling by train and exploring new places, then you will definitely have to experience the third most picturesque train journey at least once in a lifetime.

Australia's Kuranda Scenic Railway has been ranked as the third most picturesque train journey globally by Titan Travel.

This ranking was based on various factors, including Tripadvisor reviews, ticket prices and scenic stops along the route.

The train line which began operations in 1891 was initially built for transporting goods and was later opened to passengers just 10 days after.

Construction of this line was very challenging and dangerous with more than 30 workers reportedly dying due to the risk of building through dense jungle and steep landscapes.

The train journey starts in Cairns a city in Queensland on Australia's tropical northeast coast and ends in the beautiful mountain village of Kuranda.

The 37-kilometer train journey lasts 90 minutes and passes through 55 bridges, 98 curves and 15 tunnels that were built more than 100 years ago.

It travels through the Barron Gorge National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Freshwater Railway Station is the first stop on the route and is the most popular departure point for tourists.

The train ride was ranked third in terms of scenic beauty, following the Himalayan Queen in India and the Bernina Express.

