Sci-Tech

WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report

WhatsApp will now allow users to add emoji reactions during video calls in real-time

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report
WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly testing the latest audio and video call options for its Android users.

According to WABetaInfo, the first feature is the mute button for an incoming call. It is available in the notification panel that enables users to answer the call while muting the microphone.

Another feature is for incoming video calls, enabling users to turn off the camera before answering the video call.

This is particularly useful for users who want a few seconds to get ready before turning on the camera, offering an improved user experience.

In addition, this feature adds a layer of privacy when receiving calls from unknown sources since users won’t immediately come on the screen after answering the video call, ensuring enhanced privacy.

The third feature is the addition of emoji reactions for video calls. This exciting feature will let all the participants in the video call react to emojis in real-time.

Availability:

It is important to note that these features are currently accessible to a few beta testers of Meta-owned WhatsApp for Android, with plans for broader expansion in the near future.

