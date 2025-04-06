Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner made a bold statement with a fun-filled girls’ night out, just days after Timothée Chalamet’s frosty public display fueled rumors of tension between the pair.
As per Dailymail, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram Story to share snippets of her and her gal pals having a splendid time in a car.
In a shared clip, she filmed her friend Stassie Karanikolaou singing along to a song on the radio, then shifted the camera to her sister Kendall Jenner, 29, who lowered her head in mock embarrassment.
The second footage featured The Kardashians star and Stassie vibing on the chorus of Tink and Jeremih's 2024 collaboration, Don't Tell Nobody.
In a fun-filled video they sang, “So f*** that love s***, I don't feel none of that.”
The video showcased Kylie putting her hand on her collarbones, raising her eyebrows, and interrupting her friend, saying “Wait.”
Kylie made an outing with her best friend and sister after she and Kendall grabbed dinner with their mutual pal, Hailey Bieber.
Notably, the outing came after Kylie shared throwback photos from her tropical vacation, in which her fans were convinced she was 'hiding' Chalamet.