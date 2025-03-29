Timothée Chalamet embraces Kylie Jenner’s fashion influence

Timothée Chalamet has no doubts when it comes to Kylie Jenner’s fashion sense, fully trusting her style decisions.
As per Life & Style, a source shared that the Wonka star has faith in his ladylove, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s fashion skills.
A source said, “Timothee pretty much lets Kylie do whatever she wants.”
“She picks out his clothes, his jewelry, tells his stylist how to do his hair, she’s even had her guy wax his eyebrows into her [preferred] shape,” the insider added.
The source mentioned that Timothee is Kylie’s “real-life Ken doll” and “seems to absolutely love being putty in her hands”.
Another source disclosed, the Dune star “doesn’t pay any attention to the criticism and just deflects with a joke or change the topic” if he “gets pushback from certain people in his life”.
“He’s having a blast and thinks Kylie has a great eye,” remarked a source.
An insider noted, “Going on shopping sprees with Kylie is like an aphrodisiac for both of them, any city they’re in they always manage to squeeze in some shopping.”
“They had a great time in Berlin together checking out all the designers together,” added an insider.
To note, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sparked a romance in 2023, shortly after she parted ways with the father of her two children, Travis Scott.
