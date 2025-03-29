Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet embraces Kylie Jenner’s fashion influence

'Wonka' star fully trusted Kylie Jenner's style decisions

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Timothée Chalamet embraces Kylie Jenner’s fashion influence
Timothée Chalamet embraces Kylie Jenner’s fashion influence

Timothée Chalamet has no doubts when it comes to Kylie Jenner’s fashion sense, fully trusting her style decisions.

As per Life & Style, a source shared that the Wonka star has faith in his ladylove, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s fashion skills.

A source said, “Timothee pretty much lets Kylie do whatever she wants.”

“She picks out his clothes, his jewelry, tells his stylist how to do his hair, she’s even had her guy wax his eyebrows into her [preferred] shape,” the insider added.

Related: Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero

The source mentioned that Timothee is Kylie’s “real-life Ken doll” and “seems to absolutely love being putty in her hands”.

Another source disclosed, the Dune star “doesn’t pay any attention to the criticism and just deflects with a joke or change the topic” if he “gets pushback from certain people in his life”.

“He’s having a blast and thinks Kylie has a great eye,” remarked a source.

An insider noted, “Going on shopping sprees with Kylie is like an aphrodisiac for both of them, any city they’re in they always manage to squeeze in some shopping.”

“They had a great time in Berlin together checking out all the designers together,” added an insider.

To note, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sparked a romance in 2023, shortly after she parted ways with the father of her two children, Travis Scott.

Related: Kylie Jenner receives tragic news amid Timothée Chalamet SAG Awards win

Ben Affleck ‘done talking’ about Jennifer Lopez amid split speculation
Ben Affleck ‘done talking’ about Jennifer Lopez amid split speculation
Matthew McConaughey celebrates mom Kay's magazine cover debut at 93
Matthew McConaughey celebrates mom Kay's magazine cover debut at 93
Oscar officials break silence on Hamdan Ballal's arrest after extreme backlash
Oscar officials break silence on Hamdan Ballal's arrest after extreme backlash
Katy Perry takes trip down memory lane ahead of new tour
Katy Perry takes trip down memory lane ahead of new tour
Dua Lipa, Tame Impala rock Sydney with thrilling Radical Optimism concert
Dua Lipa, Tame Impala rock Sydney with thrilling Radical Optimism concert
Hollywood stars call out Oscars over silence on ‘No Other Land’ co-director’s assault
Hollywood stars call out Oscars over silence on ‘No Other Land’ co-director’s assault
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on ‘trial run’ to prepare for parenthood
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on ‘trial run’ to prepare for parenthood
Jeremy Renner celebrates daughter Ava's 12th birthday with throwback photo
Jeremy Renner celebrates daughter Ava's 12th birthday with throwback photo
Kim Kardashian nears lawyer status amid Kanye West legal feud rumours
Kim Kardashian nears lawyer status amid Kanye West legal feud rumours
Zayn Malik apologizes to fans as illness forces him to cancel concert
Zayn Malik apologizes to fans as illness forces him to cancel concert
Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance
Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance
Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright lawsuit
Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright lawsuit