Olivia Rodrigo concludes Guts World Tour’s Mexico leg with exciting post

The ‘Good 4 U’ singer performed two electrifying concerts at Estadio GNP Suguros in Mexico City

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 06, 2025
Olivia Rodrigo wrapped her Guts World Tour’s Mexico leg with thrilling show.

Earlier this week, the Deja Vu hitmaker took to her official Instagram handle to reflect on her incredible experience performing in the North American country.

The songstress, who performed two electrifying shows in Mexico City, shared a carousel of photographs and videos that offered glimpses from the concerts.

Alongside the gallery of snaps and clips, Olivia penned a sweet caption, stating, “mexico city! my first stadium and my first hot air balloon. one of my fav weeks ever. muchas gracias.”

One of the snaps in the carousel featured the Good 4 U songstress in what appears to be her hotel room.

Olivia was dressed in a grey T-shirt and sported a beautiful, silver-and-blue cowboy hat. She wore four rings in each of her fingers, featuring letters “G”, “U”, “T”, and “S.”

A video was also shared that featured an aerial view of the stadium filled with electrified crowd as they enjoyed the stunning performance.

The Sour singer also shared a couple of photos from her first hot air balloon rides, enjoying her time in the beautiful sky.

After the two Mexico City shows, Olivia Rodrigo is taking a brief break from the Guts World Tour, and will return on stage once again to mesmerize her fans at Marlay Park in Dublin, Ireland, on June 24, 2025.

